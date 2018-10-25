Over a Cup of Coffee: Vegetable recipes

We need vegetables in our diet, and I try to include some with each day's meals. Yet, my family seems to view most of them as "ho-hum" entrees. A couple of weeks ago, our granddaughter Megan lined her meat loaf with jalapeno slices. She said that was her vegetable for the meal. My husband Lyle said that, if she could use jalapenos as a vegetable, he could use a pickle. (I had cooked green beans.)

So, I have been hunting up vegetables recipes that are a little more interesting than cooking the veggies straight from the can or freezer bag. (My family does like fried zucchini, corn-on-the-cob, fresh asparagus, and a few others.) This week's column features three recipes I'm going to try this week.)

Creole Beans

2 tablespoons bacon or ham drippings

2/3 cup celery, diced

2 cups stewed tomatoes with green pepper and onions

Recommended Stories For You

1 package (9 ounces) frozen, cut-up green beans, cooked, or 1 can green beans, drained

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Saute celery in bacon drippings. Mix in remaining ingredients. Heat through.

Baked Asparagus

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 package (10 ounces) frozen asparagus spears (partially cooked) or 12 fresh asparagus spears

2 tablespoons diced onion

2 tablespoons chopped celery

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon each pepper and oregano

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Put melted butter in an 8×8-inch baking dish. Line bottom with asparagus spears. Mix onion, celery, Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and seasonings. Spread evenly over asparagus spears. Bake for 45 minutes.

Vegetable Melange

1 pound summer squash, sliced

1 medium onion, sliced

1 green pepper, cut up

1/2 eggplant, sliced

4 tomatoes, sliced

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Saute each vegetable separately, and gently, in butter until lightly browned. Season with salt and pepper. Mix lightly, and place in a buttered 2-quart casserole. Top with bread crumbs and grated cheese. Dot with butter. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or just until vegetables are tender, but not mushy.

These recipes are from my old cookbook (I think it is a Betty Crocker Cookbook). Do you have vegetable recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.