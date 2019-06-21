Over a Cup of Coffee: Using up the rhubarb

About a week ago I was rolling a bale of hay down past the loading dock of the corral so that I could throw hay over the fence. Right there in the path was some rhubarb. It isn’t that the rhubarb hadn’t been there before, but I thought it had died out during the drought. It isn’t easy to get water to that location. The rhubarb is nice and tender, and I’m determined to use it up before the stalks get tough. So I hunted up my rhubarb recipes.

My husband Lyle likes rhubarb cookies, so I found a recipe given to me by Anna Aughenbaugh who lives on the eastern slope of Colorado. I also found her recipe for Rhubarb Nut Bread. These are the featured recipes in this week’s column.

Rhubarb Cookies

• ½ cup shortening

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 2 cups flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon cloves

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• ¼ cup milk

• 1 cup chopped nuts

• ½ cup coconut

• 1 cup raisins

• 1 cup finely-chopped rhubarb

Mix shortening, sugar, and egg; stir in remaining ingredients. Drop by teaspoonful onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Rhubarb Nut Bread

• 1 ½ cups brown sugar

• 2/3 cup salad oil

• 1 egg

• 1 cup sour milk

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 ½ cups flour

• 1 ½ cups rhubarb, finely-chopped

• ½ cup chopped nuts

Topping

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 tablespoon margarine

Stir ingredients together in the order given. Pour into two greased loaf pans, filling them 2/3 full. Mix sugar and margarine; sprinkle over the top of the batter. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes or until the bread tests done with a toothpick. The bread freezes well.

Note: You can sour milk by adding a little vinegar to fresh milk.

Recipes courtesy of Anna Aughenbaugh

Next week, this column will feature my sister’s recipe for Rhubarb Coffee Cake. If you have recipes that you would like to share — rhubarb recipes, for example — please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.