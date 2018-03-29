Over a Cup of Coffee: Using up the ham

Lots of ham will be served up on Easter Sunday, and there will be leftovers, for sure. Besides that, ham is on sale right now, so shoppers are sure to stock up. This week's column features three recipes you might consider for the days following Easter.

Potato-Ham Casserole

1 package (2 pounds) frozen, cubed hash brown potatoes

1/2 cup melted butter or oleo

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup chopped onion (or dried onion)

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 cups sour cream

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups diced ham

Mix all of the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Save 1/2 cup of the cheese for topping. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray or lightly grease with a little shortening or oil. Spread the mixture into the dish. Top with 1/2 cup cheese. Then mix 2 cups crushed corn flakes and 1/4 cup melted butter together. Spread over the mixture in the dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. (Use more diced ham if desired.)

Ham Loaf

1 pound ground, cured ham

1/2 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork

2 eggs

1 cup cracker crumbs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1 can tomato soup

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Mix all of the ingredients together. Bake in a loaf pan for 1 1/2 hours.

Ham and Bacon Chowder

2 cups potatoes, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

3/4 cup onion, diced

8 slices bacon

2 cups cubed ham

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

3 to 4 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

In a large Dutch oven or kettle, cook potatoes, carrots, celery and onion until done. Brown bacon, drain off grease and crumble. Add bacon to the vegetables. Add ham, soup, milk and seasonings. Heat thoroughly. Note: I have made this often. To save washing dishes, I usually cook the bacon in the soup kettle, then remove it and pour off the grease, then cook the vegetables.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626. Have a wonderful Easter!