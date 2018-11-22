Over a Cup of Coffee: Using turkey leftovers

It seems to me that people enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers as much — or more — than they do the big dinner. Most say they look forward to turkey sandwiches on leftover dinner rolls. It's my favorite leftover, too, and so is layered leftover stuffing, turkey, and gravy, heated in the oven.

This column features two Mexican casseroles that call for chicken, but you can substitute turkey. These are good recipes. They come from my cookbook without a cover.

San Carlos Enchiladas

• 1/2 cup salad oil

• 12 corn tortillas

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

• 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chili peppers (mild)

• 1 cup chicken (or turkey), cooked and diced

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 (10 1/2 -ounce) can cream of chicken soup

• 1/2 can water

• 1 cup shredded cheese — cheddar or longhorn

In a medium skillet, place oil. Heat. Briefly cook tortillas, one at a time, until soft. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, chicken, green chili peppers, cumin, and garlic powder. In a saucepan combine soup and water. Heat until warm. On each tortilla, place two tablespoons chicken and cheese filling. Roll and place in a greased casserole, seam side down. Carefully spoon soup mixture over, covering each tortilla. Bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees. Sprinkle with cheese the last 10 minutes of baking time. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes 6 servings.

Sour Cream Enchiladas

• 12 corn tortillas

• 4 cups diced cooked chicken or turkey

• 2 (10 1/2-ounce) cans cream of chicken soup

• 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies

• 1 pint sour cream

• 1 small bunch green onions and tops, chopped

ª 1 pound Cheddar cheese, shredded

Wrap tortillas in damp towel. Warm in microwave until soft. For filling, combine chicken, soup, chilies, and sour cream. Place two tablespoons of filling. 1 teaspoon cheese, and 1 teaspoon green onions on a warm tortilla. Place seam side down in a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Roll all 12 tortillas. Pour remaining filling over top of tortillas. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; cover with foil. Let stand in refrigerator for 24 hours. Next day bake in a 350-degree oven for 1 to 1 ½ hours or until bubbly. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

If you have recipes for Christmas you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.