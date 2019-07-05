Over a Cup of Coffee: Two hearty dishes

During hot weather we make good use of our outdoor grills, but we still cook meals indoors, too. This week’s column features two recipes that are hearty and delicious anytime.

Lamb Stew

• 2 pounds lamb shanks, cut into small pieces

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon chili powder, if desired

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 2 cans tomato sauce

• 2 cups water

• 1 bay leaf

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 4 carrots, cut into pieces

• 8 small onions

• ½ pound string beans, cut into pieces

• Mashed potatoes

Wipe meat with a damp cloth. Mix flour, salt, chili powder, and pepper. Roll the meat in the seasoned flour. Brown on both sides in fat. Drain off excess fat. Add the tomato sauce, water, bay leaf, and salt. Simmer for 1 ¼ hours or until the meat is tender. Add vegetables and continue cooking for 35 minutes more or until tender. Pour the mixture into a greased casserole. Place the potatoes around the outside rim. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 15 minutes or until potatoes are lightly-browned. Makes four generous servings.

Swiss Steak

• 1 ½ pounds beef round, chuck, or rump

• Flour

• 1 medium-size onion, sliced

• 3 tablespoons chopped green pepper

• 3 tablespoons fat

• 1 can tomato sauce

• 1 cup water

• 1 ½ teaspoons salt

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

Put flour into the steak and pound it in with the edge of a plate. Cook onion and green pepper in fat until tender. Brown meat on both sides in the fat. Add tomato sauce, water, salt, Worcestershire Sauce, and pepper. Cover and simmer about 1 ½ hours or until meat is tender. Note: Sometimes when we make Swiss Steak, we use ketchup in place of the tomato sauce and add Worcestershire Sauce, water, and seasonings as directed by this recipe. Also, shortening can be substituted for fat.

Both of this week’s recipes were taken from “1,000 Recipe Cook Book,” an old cookbook from the 1940s.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO, 81626.