Over a Cup of Coffee: Treats for Father’s Day

Sunday is Father's Day. The "Pumpkin Pie Cake" recipe, contributed by Patty Myers and featured in last week's column, would be a great dessert for a Father's Day celebration meal. This week, I also found a recipe for" Pumpkin Bars." I had forgotten the recipe, and I don't even remember where I got it, but the recipe has been mimeographed, so it probably came from a fellow teacher some years ago.

I also found a recipe that was handwritten on notebook paper. It came from a teacher at Highland High School in Ault. The trouble is, I can't remember her name. I haven't made "Lacy Sand Tarts" for years. They are a delicate, delicious cookie.

Perhaps one or both of these recipes might be a treat for Father's Day.

Pumpkin Bars

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

Recommended Stories For You

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 and 2/3 cups sugar

1 cup oil

4 eggs

2 cups pumpkin

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup nuts

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Mix sugar, oil, and eggs together. Beat well. Add pumpkin. Add flour, soda, salt, baking powder, and spice, sifted together. Add nuts last. Place in two greased and floured 9 1/2-by-13-inch pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Frost with a cream cheese frosting after they have cooled.

Lacy Sand Tarts

1 cup butter

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons shortening

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour, sifted and then measured

1 cup chopped pecans and/or almonds

2 drops almond flavoring

Cream butter and shortening until smooth. Add sugar. Beat until fluffy. Add vanilla. Add flour, and mix well. Add nuts. Chill dough for about an hour. Roll dough into balls. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Roll in powdered sugar when cool.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.