Over a Cup of Coffee: Supper in a skillet

This column’s first recipe is good for a quick supper — or anytime for that matter. The recipe comes from Marcey Dyer, of Pierce, who has shared several delicious recipes with me. To save time, use leftover cooked rice when making this skillet dish.

Yesterday when I was shopping at the grocery store, I noticed some signs advertising July and August fresh fruit. That made me think of making fruit crisps and pies. Some time back, Mary Burnett, of Craig, sent me a recipe for a topping to use with these desserts. So I’m repeating the recipe in time for fruit season. (Mary has also shared a bunch of delicious recipes with readers.)

Texas Skillet

• 1 ½ pounds ground beef

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 green pepper, chopped

• 1 can chili beans

• 1 cup rice, cooked

• 1 (15.5 ounce) can tomatoes

• ½ package taco seasoning

• 2 tablespoons chili powder

• Corn chips, crushed

• Cheese, grated

• Lettuce, chopped

• Tomatoes, sliced

• Sour cream

Brown the ground beef in a large skillet. Add the remaining ingredients and warm through. When serving, top with the chips, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Marcey Dyer, Pierce

Topping for Any Fruit Crisp

• 1 cup flour

• 1 cup sugar

• ½ cup brown sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 1 cup oatmeal

• 1 stick of butter, softened but not melted

Mix all ingredients with a wooden spoon, pastry blender, or hands. Sprinkle over the fruit in a 9×13-inch casserole dish or two 9-inch fruit pies. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly-browned on top and “bubbly.”

Mary Burnett, Craig

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.