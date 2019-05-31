Over a Cup of Coffee: Soup for a cool spring day

During the fall and winter months we enjoy soups. This time of the year we look forward to meals that we can cook on the grill. However, with all of the cool, wet weather we have been experiencing, we haven’t been cooking much on the grill. With the thunder and lightning, rain, hail, and snow, we have turned up the heat and enjoyed Hamburger Soup, one of our favorite soups.

I think you might add other ingredients to make this soup your own if you wish. I haven’t experimented with the recipe because we like it as it is. This is a thick, rich soup because of the rice. Add water as desired to get your soup to just the right consistency.

I don’t remember where I got this recipe in the beginning. I have been making it for so long that the recipe is in my head.

Hamburger Soup

1 to 1 ½ pounds ground beef

About 3 carrots (more if they’re baby carrots), sliced across

2 cups of raw potatoes, diced

½ cup celery, diced

½ medium onion, diced

2 small cans tomato sauce

1 teaspoon salt (more if desired)

½ teaspoon pepper (more if desired)

¼ cup raw long-grained rice

1 bouillon cube (optional)

Brown the ground beef in a large soup kettle. Meanwhile, prepare vegetables. Stir the ground beef occasionally. When meat is ready, pour off any grease. Then add the vegetables, rice, tomato sauce, bouillon cube, seasonings, and enough water to cover the ingredients. (Remember that the rice will absorb water. Check often during cooking and add water as needed.) Mix the soup. Bring to a boil, turn to medium heat, cover, and cook for about 1 to 1 ½ hours, until vegetables are tender. This soup is good reheated in the microwave.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? Perhaps you have recipes for foods appropriate for camping or picnics. If so, please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809 (evenings best).