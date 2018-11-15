Over a Cup of Coffee: Some Thanksgiving recipes

I can't believe it's less than a week until Thanksgiving. These days, with my busy schedule, it's hard to get the time to do a lot of cooking, as my mother did years ago, but there are always the family favorites, like a salad with cherry pie filling, fruit, whipped topping, and still more yummy ingredients. (I've featured the recipe in this column previously.) This week's column features a recipe for making a sweet potato casserole (it's good) and a cranberry salad, a recipe I can't remember making before. Both recipes are from an old cookbook that no longer has a cover.

Sweet Potato Casserole

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes freshly- cooked or from a can

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 stick margarine

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 eggs, beaten

Milk, if needed

Mix sweet potatoes, sugar, margarine, salt, vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, and eggs. If the mixture is too thick, add a little milk. Pour it into a greased casserole, and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Mix the following topping and sprinkle it over the mixture. Bake for 5 to 10 more minutes.

Topping

1 cup crushed cereal

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 stick margarine

1/4 cup flour

Dash of cinnamon

Cranberry Salad

1 package of cranberries

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple

1 cup chopped apples

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 cups sugar

2 (3-ounce) boxes black cherry gelatin

2 cups boiling water

1 envelope Knox gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

Grind cranberries. Add pineapple, apples, celery, and sugar. Let set overnight. The next day, dissolve the gelatin in hot water. Add Knox to cold water, and add to the gelatin mixture. Add these ingredients to the fruit mixture, and mold or let set in a small casserole dish.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving.