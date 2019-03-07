Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. It's fun to celebrate with a special dinner that includes green foods and shamrock-shaped cookies or biscuits. Traditionally, corned beef and cabbage dishes are served on St. Patrick's Day. This week's column includes two cabbage recipes. I make cabbage rolls but have never served them with sour cream. I make cabbage salad a lot, too, using a mixture of Miracle Whip, a little sugar, and cream to combine the cabbage and fruit.

Cabbage Rolls with Sour Cream Sauce

• 2 cups seasoned ground meat (leftover meat or round beef)

• 1/4 cup diced onion

• 2 tablespoons meat drippings

• 1/2 cup diced celery

• 1 cup cooked rice

• 1 teaspoon horseradish

• 1 tablespoon prepared mustard

• 1 egg, well-beaten

• 6 to 8 large cabbage leaves

• 1/4 cup tomato puree

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 cup commercial sour cream

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brown meat and onion in meat drippings in a heavy skillet over low heat. Remove from heat. Mix in thoroughly the celery, rice, horseradish, mustard, and egg. Cook cabbage leaves for 3 minutes in boiling salted water. Drain. Place meat mixture on cabbage leaves. Roll and fasten with toothpicks. Place together on a greased baking sheet. Pour tomato puree and water over the cabbage leaves. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Remove cabbage rolls. Pour sour cream into the liquid remaining in the baking dish. Serve over the cabbage rolls.

Cabbage Salad

• 2 1/2 cups finely shredded, chopped, or grated cabbage

• 1 teaspoon salt

• Cooked salad dressing or mayonnaise mixed with a little cream

Place the cabbage in a vegetable crisper or covered dish in the refrigerator or two or more hours. Sprinkle with salt. Moisten with salad dressing or mayonnaise. Toss lightly with a fork. Serve immediately. Makes four servings.

Consider adding 1 1/2 to 2 cups of cut-up fruit, vegetables, or nuts to the salad. Toss lightly again. Some delicious additions include:

• Cut-up red apple, celery, and nuts

• Drained pineapple, cut-up marshmallows and halved small green grapes

• Raisins, grated carrots, and celery

• Cut-up red apple, sliced bananas, and salted peanuts

• Cut-up tomato and cucumber

This week's recipes come from my cookbook without cover and pages.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.