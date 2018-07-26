Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes for quick cookies

I know it's hot — too hot for cooking — but we still enjoy baked goodies. This week's column features three quick recipes you might try if it ever cools down a bit. As you can tell from the length of the each recipe, there's not much to making the cookies.

The first two recipes were submitted by Alexandria Weeks of Limon. They were given to her by Jim Conlon, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. The peanut butter cookie recipe has been in my file for a long time and was perhaps once printed in "The Fence Post." Enjoy!

Cake Mix Cookies

• 1 box of cake mix (white, spice, or chocolate)

• 1/3 cup oil

• 2 eggs

• Chocolate chips (you decide the amount)

Note: For high altitude, add 1/3 cup of flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients together. If you don't use a nonstick cookie sheet, spray or lightly grease your cookie sheet. Drop cookie dough onto the cookie sheet by the teaspoonful. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Pumpkin Cake Mix Cookies

• 1 box spice cake mix

• 1 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/3 cup oil

• 2 eggs

• Chocolate chips (you decide the amount)

Note: For high altitude, add 1/3 cup flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients together. If you don't use a nonstick cookie sheet, spray or lightly grease your cookie sheet. Drop cookie dough onto the cookie sheet by teaspoonful. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Cake mix cookies courtesy of Jim Conlon and Alexandria Weeks. Note: These are soft cookies. Alexandria says that you don't need to add the flour unless you live in the mountains. In the Craig area the cookies will be dense if the flour is added. You might try other cake mixes.

Surprise Peanut Butter Cookies

• 1 egg, well-beaten

• 1 cup crunchy peanut butter

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients together. Drop the dough by small teaspoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.