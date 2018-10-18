Over a Cup of Coffee: Recipes for colder weather

The colder weather has us all switching from barbecue menus to soups, stews, roasts, and casseroles — meals that "stick to our ribs." This week's column features two casserole recipes, both of which came from my old recipe book that no longer has a cover and is missing a bunch of pages.

Noodle and Meat Casserole

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 pound ground pork

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 2 green peppers, chopped

• 1 stalk celery, chopped

• 1 (1-pound, 13 ounces) can tomato juice

• 1 pound noodles, cooked as directed

• 1/2 pound shredded cheese

Brown meat in a skillet. Add onions, peppers, and celery, and cook until the vegetables are tender. Add tomato juice and cooked noodles. Mix well. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Place cheese over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

Note: The recipe calls for a lot of green pepper. Use it according to your family's tastes.

Hamburger Stroganoff

• 1/4 cup butter or margarine

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 (8-ounce) can mushrooms

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1/4 cup minced parsley

• Hot cooked noodles

Melt butter in a skillet or in an electric skillet at 325 degrees. Add onion and garlic; cook until lightly browned. Add beef, and cook until redness disappears. Add pepper, salt, mushrooms, flour, and soup, and stir thoroughly. Cook slowly for 20 minutes. Add sour cream and heat thoroughly. Top with parsley before serving. Serve over hot cooked noodles. Makes 8 servings.

Do you have recipes for soups and casseroles you would like to share with readers? Do you have favorite recipes for Halloween or Thanksgiving? If so, please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.