Over a Cup of Coffee: Quick summer casseroles

When we’re not cooking something on the grill, it’s great to be able to whip up nutritious casseroles for summer dinners. This week’s column features two casserole recipes. I make “Skillet Beef–a-Roni” often. I don’t keep the ingredients for the other casserole on hand so don’t make it as often.

Skillet Beef-a-Roni

• 1 ½ pounds ground beef

• 2 cups elbow macaroni

• ½ cup onion, minced

• ½ cup green pepper, chopped

• 1 cup water

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 2 cups (16 ounces) tomato sauce

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

Lightly brown the meat in a skillet. Remove from the skillet and cook macaroni, onion, and green pepper in the meat’s fat until the onion is soft. Put the meat back in the skillet. Add the tomato sauce, water, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer, cover, and cook about 25 minutes, until the macaroni is tender. Stir occasionally.

Note: When I have leftover macaroni and cheese, I use it up by following this recipe but add the tomato sauce according to the amount of macaroni. I cook the onion and green pepper with the ground beef.

Seven-Minute Ground Beef Casserole

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 (1-ounce) package onion gravy mix

• ¼ teaspoon garlic salt

• 1 ½ cups water

• 1/3 cup raw rice

• 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas (may use Chinese Pea Pods)

• 1 (5-ounce) can water chestnuts (optional)

• 1 (3-ounce) can French fried onion rings

• Soy sauce

Brown ground beef and drain off excess fat. Blend in the gravy mix, garlic salt, water, and uncooked rice, Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer twenty minutes. Stir in the frozen peas and water chestnuts and continue to simmer until the rice is tender. Stir in onions and serve with soy sauce.

The nice thing about this week’s casseroles is that you don’t have to heat up an oven.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.