Over a Cup of Coffee: Quick sandwich recipes

One night last week, when I was in a hurry to get supper, I decided to make Sloppy Joes. I usually make them using ground beef, pork and beans, and tomato sauce or ketchup, but this time, I decided to jazz up the recipe a little by adding some green bell pepper and onion. What I got was rather good Sloppy Joes. So, I'm including the recipe in this week's column, plus some other sandwiches. If you make the sloppy Joes, remember to use the pepper, onion, and ketchup for your taste.

Diane's Sloppy Joes

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 can pork and beans

• About 1/4 of a green bell pepper, chopped

• About 1/4 medium onion, chopped

• Ketchup, to taste

• Seasonings

• Hamburger buns

In a skillet, brown the ground beef with the green pepper and onion. Add the pork and beans and stir. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add ketchup to taste. (I did not measure the ketchup. I just added some to the mixture straight from the bottle, mixed everything up, and added a bit more until I liked the way it tasted.) When the mixture is heated through, serve it as filling in the hamburger buns. Add a salad, and you have a quick supper.

Easy Denver Sandwich

• 1/4 cup minced onion

• 1/4 cup minced green pepper

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 4 eggs

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1/2 cup minced cooked ham

• Salt and pepper

Sauté onion and green pepper slowly in hot butter until the onion is yellow. Beat eggs slightly with milk, and stir in ham, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into the skillet. Scramble gently with the onion-pepper mixture over low heat until just set. Spoon into hot toasted buns, or serve between buttered slices of bread or toast. Makes four sandwiches.

Club Sandwiches

Lightly toast three slices of bread for each sandwich. Top first buttered slice with cold sliced chicken. Top with second slice of bread buttered on each side. Top this slice with lettuce leaf, tomato, and two slices crisply-fried bacon. Put buttered third slice of bread on top. Use mayonnaise on chicken layer, if desired. Cut into halves or fourths or secure corners of sandwich with toothpicks.

These last two recipes are from my cookbook without a cover. Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.