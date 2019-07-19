Over a Cup of Coffee: Peach cobbler and other sweet treats

Our grandson, Kenny Prather, loves peach cobbler. He even requests it on his birthday, in place of cake. This week’s column features my favorite peach cobbler recipe. It doesn’t seem possible, but the batter that you put in the bottom of the pan ends up on top. The recipe is easy to make. Also included in the column is a recipe for “Snickers Cake,” which is also delicious.

Quick Peach Cobbler

• ¾ stick butter

• ¾ cup milk

• ¾ cup all-purpose flour

• ¾ cup sugar

• Pinch of nutmeg

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 can sliced peaches (or use fresh peaches that have been peeled, sliced, and sugared)

Note: I usually double this recipe and use a 9×13-inch casserole pan.

Melt the butter in the bottom of an 8×8-inch pan or a 9-inch cake pan. Mix up the batter. Pour the batter on top of the butter. Place peach slices on top of the batter. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour.

Serve with ice cream, whipped topping, or cream.

Snickers Cake

• 1 box German Chocolate or Swiss Chocolate cake mix

• 1 bag caramels

• 1/3 cup milk

• ½ cup margarine

• 6 ounces chocolate chips

• 1 cup nuts, chopped

Grease a 9×13-inch pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the cake mix as directed on the box. Pour a little less than half of the batter in the cake pan. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Melt the caramels, milk, and margarine in the microwave. When the cake is done, pour this mixture over it. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and nuts. Pour remaining batter over it. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 250 degrees and bake 25 minutes or until the cake tests done.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.