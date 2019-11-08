Over a Cup of Coffee: More pumpkin

Today I got to taste some almonds that hunters had brought from California. They were coated with lemon and pumpkin, kind of like M&M’s. The pumpkin almonds were delicious. It’s pumpkin season for sure. This week’s column features two more recipes for using pumpkin.

Pumpkin Pie Dessert

Crust

• 1 package yellow or butterscotch cake mix

•½ cup butter

• 1 egg

Filling

• 2 eggs

• 2/3 cup condensed milk

• 16 ounces cooked pumpkin

• ¾ cup granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 cup pumpkin pie spice

Topping

• 1 cup reserved cake mix

• ¼ cup sugar

• ¼ cup butter

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• ½ cup nutmeats, chopped

Reserve one cup of cake mix. Then melt butter and add it and the egg to the remaining cake mix. Press into an 8×12-inch Pyrex dish. Next, mix all of the filling ingredients and pour over the crust. Last, mix topping ingredients together and sprinkle them over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.

Great Pumpkin Cookies

• 2 cups flour

• 1 cup quick oatmeal

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 cup butter

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 cup pumpkin

• 1 cup chocolate chips

Combine flour, oatmeal, soda, cinnamon, and salt; set aside. Cream butter and sugars. Beat until light and fluffy. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Add to the dry ingredients, alternating with the pumpkin. Stir well. Then stir in the chocolate chips. Drop by spoonfuls onto a lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Do you have favorite pumpkin recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.