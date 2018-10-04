Over a Cup of Coffee: More apple recipes

This morning when I heard a thumping sound, I found that a sack of apples had fallen over, and apples had spilled out all over the hallway. That drew my attention to the bushel and a half of apples that still need to be worked. With that in mind, this week's column features more apple recipes.

Apple Slice Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

• 3 eggs

• 1 cup vegetable oil

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 4 cups yellow apples, peeled and sliced

• 1/2 cup chopped nuts

Beat eggs and oil with electric mixer in a large mixing bowl until foamy. Stir sugar, flour, soda, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla into egg mixture. Add apples and nuts. Mix well. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9-by-13-inch cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Icing:

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

• 3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

Soften cream cheese to spreading consistency. Add melted butter or margarine and vanilla. Stir until well-blended. Add powdered sugar; mix well. Spread evenly on top of cooled Apple Slice Cake.

Baked Apples

• 6 cooking apples

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• Cinnamon

• Butter

Pare apples, cut in half, and arrange in a buttered 8-by-12-inch baking dish. Mix sugar and flour, and sprinkle over and around apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon to taste. Dot each apple with about 1/4 teaspoon butter. Add water to dish so it is about 1/4-inch deep. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes. Baste apples with the sauce that has formed in the bottom of the dish. Add more water if the sauce is too thick. Continue baking 15 to 30 minutes longer, until apples are very tender. Serve with cream, whipped topping, or ice cream.

This week's recipes came from my cookbook that no longer has a cover. If you have apple recipes you would like to share with readers, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.