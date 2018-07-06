Over a Cup of Coffee: Mary’s macaroni salad

With the hot weather, lots of people are looking for cool recipes, dishes served cool versus those served hot. So last week I asked readers to contribute recipes for pasta salads. Mary Burnett of Craig called. She is a frequent contributor to this column, and she had a recipe for "Mexican Macaroni Salad." I received the recipe just yesterday and haven't had time to make it, but Mary's recipes are always great so I'm including it in this week's column.

Mary also sent along a recipe for "Rhubarb Cheesecake Pie." Boy, does it sound delicious. My granddaughter Megan and I picked the rhubarb off a very dry plant this morning, and though it may not be quite enough, we'll make it work.

So, Mary, once again — thanks!

Mexican Macaroni Salad

1 pound elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

1 can black beans, rinsed

½ cup black olives, chopped

6 Roma tomatoes, chopped

3 green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup red onion, diced

1 cup corn, canned or frozen

Mix all of the above in a large bowl. Then make the dressing.

Dressing:

1 cup Pace Picante Sauce (mild)

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ to 1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Fold dressing into salad. Serve chilled. Can make the day before so the flavors can blend together. It makes 12 servings.

Rhubarb Cheesecake Pie

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 carton (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed

1 graham cracker crust or regular pie crust

Topping:

3 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb

1/3 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

In a small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Gradually beat in sugar. Add sour cream and vanilla. Mix well. Set aside ½ cup Cool Whip for garnish. Beat ½ Cool Whip into cream cheese mixture. Fold in remaining whipped topping. Spoon into pie crust. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. For topping, in a large saucepan, bring rhubarb, sugar, and cinnamon to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 8 minutes or until tender. In a small cup, combine cornstarch and water until smooth. Gradually stir into the rhubarb mixture. Return to a boil, cook, and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool to room temperature. Cut pie into slices, top with the rhubarb sauce and reserved Cool Whip. 6 to 8 servings.

Mary's note: I add a little more sugar than called for—1/2 to ¾ cup sugar. Also, I add 1 to 2 drops red food coloring to the rhubarb sauce. It makes a pretty pie.

Recipes courtesy of Mary Burnett, Craig, Colorado

Send your recipes to Diane at PO Box 415, Craig 81626 or call at 970-824-8809.