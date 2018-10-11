Over a Cup of Coffee: Mary’s Apple Cake

This past weekend, our grandson Kenny and family were over to help bring the cows home from summer pasture, so when they got ready to go back home, I showed them the apples and suggested they take several sacks home with them. They did, but there are still a lot of apples left. Hopefully, this coming weekend, I'll get enough time to work up some of them.

Meanwhile, here are a couple more recipes for using apples. The first is a cake recipe sent in by Mary Burnett, of Craig. She told me about the cake when I saw her at the grocery store a few days ago. She says the cake is "heavy but very moist." Notice that the ingredients are different from the other apple cakes featured in this column recently. Thanks, Mary!

Raw Apple Cake

• 2 cups sugar

• 1 cup vegetable shortening

• 2 eggs

Recommended Stories For You

• 4 cups raw cooking apples, pared and diced

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• 1 teaspoon butter flavoring

• 1/2 teaspoon black walnut flavoring

• 3 cups flour

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons soda

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup coffee

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup chopped nuts

Cream together the sugar and shortening. Add the eggs, and blend well. Stir in the raw apples and the flavorings. Combine the flour, cinnamon, soda, and salt. Add alternately with the coffee while blending. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch cake pan sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle the top of the cake with brown sugar and nuts. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 40 to 50 minutes.

Courtesy of Mary Burnett

Cinnamon Applesauce Salad

• 2 (3-ounce) packages orange gelatin

• 1 3/4 cups boiling water

• 3/4 cup cold water

• 1 cup applesauce

• 1 cup (8-ounce carton) sour cream

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Dissolve 1 package of gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; stir in cold water. Pour into a 6-cup mold or a 9-inch square pan. Chill until set but not firm. Meanwhile, dissolve the other package of orange gelatin in 3/4 cup boiling water. Blend in applesauce, sour cream, and cinnamon. Chill until the mixture begins to thicken. Spoon applesauce mixture over set orange gelatin in mold. Chill until firm, about 3 hours. Unmold and garnish with salad greens.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626, or call me at 970-824-8809. Thanks again, Mary, for this week's recipe and for all of the other recipes you have contributed to this column.