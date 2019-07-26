Over a Cup of Coffee: Making Mexican lasagna

This week’s recipe is a variation of the lasagna we’re used to making. I know that it’s hot, and most of us are reluctant to heat up the oven, but you can make this casserole in the morning and then reheat it in the microwave. I’ve made a lot of different Mexican casseroles because my family likes them, and one thing I’ve learned is that you can usually substitute ingredients — which is great if you’re low on something when you go to the pantry.

Mexican Lasagna

• 1 pound ground beef, browned

• 2 teaspoons dried oregano

• ¾ teaspoon garlic powder

• 2 ½ cups water

• 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream

• 1 (2.2 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

• 16-ounce can refried beans

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 12 uncooked lasagna noodles

• 2 ½ cups salsa or Picante sauce

• 2 cups (16 ounces) finely-sliced green onions

• 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheese

Combine the beef, beans, oregano, cumin, and garlic powder. Place four of the uncooked lasagna noodles in the bottom of a 9×13- inch baking dish. Spread half of the beef mixture over the noodles. Top with four more uncooked noodles and then the other half of the beef mixture. Put the remaining four noodles on top. Combine the water and salsa. Pour over everything. Cover tightly with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 ½ hours or until the noodles are tender. Then combine the sour cream, onions, and olives. Spoon it over the casserole and then top it with the cheese. Bake uncovered for about 4 to 5 minutes, until the cheese is melted. The casserole can be topped off with chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and guacamole.

Note: This casserole can be made the night before, covered with foil, placed in the refrigerator overnight, and baked the next day. I have wondered if the noodles might be pre-cooked (not overly-cooked) before the casserole is assembled. It might cut down the baking time.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.