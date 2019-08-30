Over a Cup of Coffee: Making meat loaf

This morning when I got up the thermometer read 40 degrees F, and then when the sun started to come up it went down to 39 degrees. That’s a sign of fall, and pretty soon we’ll be cooking more meat-and-potatoes meals. So this week’s column is all about meat loaf. Both of the recipes are from my old cookbook that doesn’t have a cover.

The first recipe is about the same out-of-my-head recipe for meat loaf except that I sometimes use cracker crumbs instead of bread, and I don’t use all of the spices called for in Fluffy Meat Loaf.

Maybe I should.

Fluffy Meat Loaf

• 1 pound ground beef

• ½ pound ground lean pork

• 3 medium slices soft bread, torn into pieces, and 1 cup milk or 1 cup dry bread crumbs and 1 ¼ cups milk

• 1 egg, beaten

• ¼ cup minced onion

• 1 ¼ teaspoons salt

• ¼ teaspoon pepper, dry mustard, sage, celery salt, and garlic salt

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix bread or bread crumbs with the milk. In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients together, including the bread and milk. Shape into a loaf and place in a shallow pan or spread evenly in the shallow pan. Bake 1 ½ hours until done (maybe less time if spread out in the pan).

Serves 8.

*Variation: Use all ground beef, and in place of mustard and sage use 1 tablespoon each of horseradish and catsup.

Skillet Meat Loaf

• 1 ½ pounds ground beef

• 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

• 6 to 8 large stuffed olives, sliced

• 1 medium onion, chopped fine (1/2 cup)

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1/3 cup rolled oats

• 1 teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix beef, 1/3 cup of the tomato sauce, olives, onion, oats, egg, and seasoning. Spread in a 10-inch heavy skillet. Cover with the remaining tomato sauce. Bake 1 hour. Remove excess fat. Cut into wedges. Serves 6.

I have not tried the last recipe.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers