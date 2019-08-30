Over a Cup of Coffee: Making meat loaf
This morning when I got up the thermometer read 40 degrees F, and then when the sun started to come up it went down to 39 degrees. That’s a sign of fall, and pretty soon we’ll be cooking more meat-and-potatoes meals. So this week’s column is all about meat loaf. Both of the recipes are from my old cookbook that doesn’t have a cover.
The first recipe is about the same out-of-my-head recipe for meat loaf except that I sometimes use cracker crumbs instead of bread, and I don’t use all of the spices called for in Fluffy Meat Loaf.
Maybe I should.
Fluffy Meat Loaf
• 1 pound ground beef
• ½ pound ground lean pork
• 3 medium slices soft bread, torn into pieces, and 1 cup milk or 1 cup dry bread crumbs and 1 ¼ cups milk
• 1 egg, beaten
• ¼ cup minced onion
• 1 ¼ teaspoons salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper, dry mustard, sage, celery salt, and garlic salt
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix bread or bread crumbs with the milk. In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients together, including the bread and milk. Shape into a loaf and place in a shallow pan or spread evenly in the shallow pan. Bake 1 ½ hours until done (maybe less time if spread out in the pan).
Serves 8.
*Variation: Use all ground beef, and in place of mustard and sage use 1 tablespoon each of horseradish and catsup.
Skillet Meat Loaf
• 1 ½ pounds ground beef
• 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
• 6 to 8 large stuffed olives, sliced
• 1 medium onion, chopped fine (1/2 cup)
• 1 egg, beaten
• 1/3 cup rolled oats
• 1 teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix beef, 1/3 cup of the tomato sauce, olives, onion, oats, egg, and seasoning. Spread in a 10-inch heavy skillet. Cover with the remaining tomato sauce. Bake 1 hour. Remove excess fat. Cut into wedges. Serves 6.
I have not tried the last recipe.
If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.
