Over a Cup of Coffee: Making lasagna

It takes time to make lasagna, so I usually opt to purchase ready-for-the-oven lasagna at the grocery store, but it surely isn't as tasty as homemade. So this week, I checked out my recipe books and files for a lasagna recipe. I found one in my old cookbook without a cover. That's what I'm featuring in this week's column. The column also includes the recipe for the tomato sauce used in making the lasagna and a recipe for meatballs, since they're served with the lasagna. You can also use the tomato sauce for spaghetti or pizza, and of course, the meatballs are also good with spaghetti — or even served separately.

Tomato Sauce

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 cans (1 pound, 4 ounces each) tomatoes, rubbed through a sieve

• 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

• 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

• 1 cup water

• 1 teaspoon basil

• 2 tablespoons minced parsley

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Saute onion and garlic in oil. Add the other ingredients and simmer over low heat for one hour.

Meatballs

• 3/4 pound ground beef

• 1/4 pound ground pork

• 1 cup fine dry bread crumbs

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon minced parsley

• 1 clove garlic, cut fine

• 1/2 cup milk

• 2 eggs, beaten

• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Mix ingredients lightly. Form into 1-inch balls. Brown meat balls on all sides in hot fat. Pour off fat as it collects. Add a small amount of water, cover, and simmer 30 minutes.

Lasagna

Make tomato sauce, and prepare meat balls. Cook 1/2 pound lasagna noodles according to directions on the package. Drain. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place the following ingredients in layers in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish in the order given, beginning and ending with tomato sauce. Repeat until all the ingredients are used up.

Sauce

• Single layer of noodles

• Mixture of 3/4 pound Ricotta cheese or cottage cheese, 1 tablespoon minced parsley, and 1 teaspoon oregano

• 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 3/4 pound Mozzarella cheese, grated

Bake for 30 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes, cut into squares, and serve with meat balls.

Do you have a favorite recipe for lasagna or a recipe for a tomato sauce that can be used for Italian recipes? If you have a recipe to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at P.O Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.