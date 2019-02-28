Over a Cup of Coffee: Making Italian pizza

Last week, it was lasagna. This week, it's Italian pizza. This week's column includes directions for making pizza dough, as well as the topping. I have not tried the sauce part of this recipe yet, but I'm going to when I get time because I've been looking for an alternative for "boughten" pizza sauce. The recipe comes from my old recipe book that's missing a lot of pages.

The following recipe makes two 14-by-10-inch rectangular pizzas or two 14-inch circles.

Italian Pizza

Dough

• 1/4 package active dry yeast (1/2 teaspoon)

• 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water (not hot — 110 to 115 degrees)

• 3 to 3 1/4 cups sifted flour

Dissolve the yeast in warm water. Blend in flour to make a stiff dough. Knead on a lightly-floured surface. Place in a greased bowl and turn to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double (about 1 1/2 to 2 hours). Heat oven to 425 degrees. Divide the dough into two parts. Roll into two 14-by-10-inch rectangles or two 14-inch circles. Place on a pizza pan, oblong pan with shallow sides, or a baking sheet. Roll the edges to make stand-up ridges.

Topping

• 3 cups tomato sauce (three 8-ounce cans)

• 1/2 teaspoon oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon rosemary

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 2/3 cup chopped mushrooms (4 ounces), sauteed in 1 tablespoon butter

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 pound Italian sausage, browned and drained, or two links of pepperoni

• 1 can (1 ounce) anchovies, if desired

• 2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Combine tomato sauce and seasonings; spread half over each pizza. Sprinkle oil over pizzas. Spread half of the remaining ingredients over each pizza. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. (Refrigerate the second pizza while the first one bakes.) Cut into wedges or squares, and serve hot. (Makes 6 to 8 servings)

Note: Also try browned ground beef, tuna, shrimp, bacon, sliced franks, ham, or salami and ricotta, or Cheddar cheese.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers — maybe pizza sauce? If so, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.