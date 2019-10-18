Over a Cup of Coffee: Making fancy pies

Last week Audrey Danner of Craig brought me two boxes of recipe books. She was “downsizing” her recipe book collection and wanted to know if I’d like to have the books. Of course I did, so since then I’ve had fun reading through them. In fact, I made a pie from a recipe in one of the books.

“Cherry Cheese Pie” comes from “A Book of Favorite Recipes,” compiled by the Craig 1st and 2nd Wards Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1968-1976. This was a fundraising cookbook. Our grandson Kenny (Prather) has been here from Alaska the past couple of weeks so I made the pie for dessert. I broke the already-prepared graham cracker crust when I brought it home from the store so the filling kind of mixed in with graham cracker pieces, but no matter—to pie was a great success.

Also included in this column is a recipe for “Crazy Crust Apple Pie,” from the same book as above. I have not made it yet.

Cherry Cheese Pie

• 1 package Dream Whip*

• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, soft

• ½ cup sugar

• Unbaked (9 inch) graham cracker crust

• 1 can cherry pie filling

Prepare topping mix —I used a carton of Cool Whip. Cream the cheese with the sugar until well-blended. Blend in Dream Whip. Pour into the pie crust. Top with filling. Chill for 3 hours.

Contributed by Sharon Robinson

Crazy Crust Apple Pie

• 1 cup flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 egg

• ¾ cup water

• 2/3 cup shortening

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• ½ teaspoon apple pie spice

• 1 cup apple pie filling

In a small mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, egg, shortening, and water. Beat 2 minutes until well-blended. Pour batter in a 9-inch pie pan. Combine pie filling, lemon juice, and spice. Pour into the center of the batter. DO NOT STIR. Bake at 425 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. You can also use cherry pie filling; omit spice and lemon juice.

Contributed by Betty McCarty

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626. Thanks go to Audrey Danner for the books!