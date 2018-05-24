Over a Cup of Coffee: Making avocado dip

What is a summer picnic without chips and dip? I've been to picnics where guests brought absolutely delicious dips — I'm not sure why I never asked for the recipes. Some were made with Velveeta cheese. I've experimented with avocado dip, using mashed avocados, chopped tomatoes, mayonnaise and seasonings, but I've never made a really good dip. This week, I found a recipe for a Mexican avocado dip I'd written on a piece of notebook paper. I think it may have been taken from an old "Fence Post." If you'd like a spicy dip, consider using a bean dip with peppers. I've also included a recipe for corn casserole as a side dish. Enjoy!

Mexican Avocado Dip

• 1 can refried beans or bean dip (spicy variety optional)

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 or 3 ripe avocados

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 3/4 package taco seasoning mix

• 1 large bunch green onions"

• 3 tomatoes, cubed

• 1 can chopped black olives

• 8 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

• Tortilla chips

Peel avocados and mash. Mix avocados, lemon juice and salt and pepper until the mixture is smooth. In another bowl, mix sour cream, mayonnaise and taco seasoning. Heat the refried beans and place in the bottom of a glass baking dish. Put the avocado mixture on top, then a layer of the sour cream mix. Put layers of chopped onion, chopped tomatoes, olives and cheese over that. Put the dip in a 325 degree oven until the cheese melts. Serve with tortilla chips.

Corn Casserole

• 1 (14 1/2 oz.) can whole kernel corn

• 1 (14 1/2 oz.) can cream style corn

• 1 (8 oz.) carton sour cream

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 stick margarine or buttering

• 1 package Jiffy corn muffin mix

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into a 2 to 2 1/2 quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until browned.

If you have a favorite recipe for a dip or anything else, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.