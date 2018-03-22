Over a Cup of Coffee: Local columnist offers directions for making an Easter rabbit cake

Easter is a little more than a week away (how can that be?), and I'm beginning to think about the Easter dinner menu. Some years, when I have time, I bake and decorate an Easter rabbit cake. It is usually made from a 9-by-13-inch cake, however, this past week, as I was browsing through my cookbooks and files, I came upon the directions for making a rabbit from a round cake. The directions for both cakes are included in this week's column.

Easter Rabbit Cake

• One white or yellow cake mix and ingredients for making the cake

• White frosting

• Coconut

• Candies for facial expressions

• Round cake pans or a 9-by-13-inch cake pan

Recommended Stories For You

To make the cake from a 9-by-13-inch pan:

Grease and flour the cake pan. Make the cake as directed on the box. Bake and cool the cake. After the cake has cooled, turn it out onto a cutting board. Cut the cake crosswise, leaving about 3/4 of the cake for the head. Cut the remaining 1/4 to make two ears. Assemble the rabbit on a large platter or cardboard covered with foil. Attach the ears with frosting. Cover the cake with white icing and coconut. Tint a small amount of frosting with food coloring to make pink for the center part of the rabbit's ear. Use candies to make the facial expression. Trimmed licorice sticks can be used to make the whiskers.

To make the cake from a round pan:

Grease and flour two round cake pans. Make the cakes as directed on the box. Bake and cool the cakes. After the cakes have cooled, turn one onto a cutting board. (Save the other, cut it and serve the pieces covered with strawberries or other fruit and whipped topping.) Cut the round cake in half. Put the layers together with frosting so that the cake will stand up, flat cut side on the board. Cut a notch of cake out in the front of the cake to make a place for the ears. Use the cut piece of cake to make the tail. Attach with frosting. Cover the cake with frosting and coconut. Cut two ears from white paper. Color the insides pink. Curl the ears and insert them into the cut spaces in the head. Use candies to make the facial expression. Trimmed licorice sticks can be used to make whiskers.

The directions for the round rabbit cake came from a Betty Crocker party book, copyright 1960.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.