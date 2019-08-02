Over a Cup of Coffee: Making a tamale casserole

One night this past week I made a Mexican casserole that I haven’t made in a while — mainly because I can’t usually find beef tamales that aren’t extra spicy where I grocery shop. Sometimes it isn’t easy to find yellow hominy, either. Anyway, my husband was able to find the tamales, and I bought some white hominy and we enjoyed “Mexicali Casserole.” It was so tasty that I vowed not to wait so long to make it again.

You can use your choice of tamales when making this casserole; our choice is beef tamales, but I have used those made with chicken. I used white hominy this time because it was all I could find, and it tasted fine. I also used two cans of Vienna sausages — so much for following the recipe directions.

Mexicali Casserole

• 2 (14 ½ -ounce) cans tamales (we prefer beef)

• 1 (20-ounce) can yellow hominy, drained

• 1 can Vienna sausages, cut into wedges

• 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup

• ¼ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Remove the wrappers from one can of tamales; cut into thirds. Combine the cut tamales, hominy, sausages, and soup. Pour into a 1 ½ quart casserole. Bake, uncovered, in a 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Next, remove the wrappers from the second can of tamales; cut diagonally in half. Garnish the top of the casserole with the cut tamales. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Return to the oven long enough to warm the tamales and melt the cheese. This recipe makes about 6 servings.

Note: If your family enjoys tamales, you might consider doubling this recipe. Also, you can use one big can of tamales and divide it in half.

Enjoy this casserole with a lettuce salad made with cut-up radishes, cucumber, carrots, celery, and green pepper!

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.