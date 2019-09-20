Over a Cup of Coffee: Making a Danish Puff

On cold winter days, it’s nice to enjoy something hot from the oven with breakfast, especially when it’s the weekend and there’s time to enjoy it. This week’s featured recipe is for a Danish that would be great for breakfast, maybe on holiday mornings, or even as a dessert. Serve it up with piping hot coffee.

Almond Danish Puff

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• ½ cup margarine or butter

• ¼ cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons water

Combine the flour, butter, and sugar by cutting the butter and sugar into the flour. Add the water and mix as for a pie crust. The dough should be moist. Pat dough into two long strips, 12×3 inches, and place them about 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Topping

• 1 cup water

• ½ cup butter or margarine

• 1 teaspoon almond extract

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 3 eggs

Now combine the butter with the water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the almond extract. Stir. Add all of the flour at once. Stir until smooth and thick. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until the mixture is smooth again. Divide the mixture and then spread it thickly on the pastry strips (from above). Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes until the pastry is golden brown. The puff will fall here and there as it cools. Make a glaze from confectioners’ sugar and a little milk. Add a little almond flavoring. Spread on the pastry while it is still hot.

Last week my sister, Darlene Blackford, of Rocky Ford, sent me a low-salt cookbook. I thought some readers might be facing the same dilemma as I am — trying to find low salt recipes. So the cookbook is “Low-Salt Cookbook,” 4th Edition, 2011. It was written by the American Heart Association and contains 50 low-sodium recipes, some seasoning suggestions, information about healthy eating, and more. The book is published by Harmony Books and costs about $16 in softcover.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.