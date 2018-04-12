Over a Cup of Coffee: 3 recipes for homemade macaroni and cheese

I imagine just about everybody likes macaroni and cheese. We enjoy having it as a side dish with ham and other meats. Then, the next day, I mix the leftover macaroni and cheese with browned ground beef, green bell peppers, onion, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings to make a skillet meal.

I'm lazy, so I buy boxed macaroni and cheese at the store. However, this week, I found some recipes for making macaroni and cheese from scratch. They come from my old cookbook that is missing the front and back pages — it's actually falling apart.

Old-fashioned macaroni and cheese

• 7 or 8 ounces uncooked macaroni (boiled and hot)

• 2 cups cut-up sharp Cheddar cheese

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 2 cups milk

• paprika

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place cooked macaroni, cheese, salt and pepper in alternate layers in a buttered oblong baking dish, ending with a layer of cheese on top. Pour milk over everything. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown on top. Serve hot from the baking dish, garnished with parsley sprigs, pimiento strips or pepper rings. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Creamy macaroni and cheese

Make old-fashioned macaroni and cheese as directed above, except use 2 cups white sauce instead of milk and seasonings.

• white sauce

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 cup milk

Melt butter over low heat in a heavy saucepan. Blend in flour and seasonings. Cook over low heat, stirring until the mixture is smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat. Stir in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute.

Macaroni-tomato casserole

Make old-fashioned macaroni and cheese as directed above, except use 2 1/2 cups of well-seasoned, cooked tomatoes in place of milk. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed.

Do you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.