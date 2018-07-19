Over a Cup of Coffee: Keep cool with salad recipes

Last week's column featured cool salads made with gelatin or pudding and other yummy ingredients. I'm on a roll with salad recipes, so this week's column features still more. I think this week's Hawaiian Salad might be good as a dessert, too, and Ribbon Salad would be an attractive addition for a holiday menu. This week's recipes are from clippings I found in my recipe file.

Hawaiian Salad

• 1 small package pistachio instant pudding

• 20-ounce can crushed pineapple and juice

• 1 can drained mandarin oranges

• 1 cup miniature marshmallows

• 12-ounce container whipped topping

• 1 cup chopped walnuts

• Small jar, drained and diced, maraschino cherries

Blend the pistachio pudding with the pineapple and juice. Add the oranges, marshmallows, whipped topping, walnuts and maraschino cherries. (Reserve some of the diced cherries for topping.) Put in a bowl, and refrigerate overnight. Before serving, arrange diced cherries on top.

Ribbon Salad

• 2 (3-ounce) packages of cherry gelatin

• 1 (3-ounce) package lemon gelatin

• 2 (3-ounce) packages lime gelatin

• Small can crushed pineapple

• 1/2 cup mini marshmallow

• 1 small package cream cheese, softened

Topping:

• 1/2 cup salad dressing

• 1 cup whipped cream

Boil 3 cups water and add cherry gelatin, stirring until fully dissolved. When the mixture has cooled, pour it into a 9-by-13-inch glass casserole dish, and leave until it has set. In a bowl, mix lemon gelatin with one cup of boiling water. Stir well. Let cool, but not set up. When cool, mix in pineapple, marshmallows and cream cheese. Pour over the set-up cherry gelatin. Let set up again. Mix lime gelatin with three cups of boiling water, pour over the lemon layer. Let set up one more time. Before serving, mix the salad dressing with whipped cream and spread over the top.

This salad is very colorful.

Do you have any fancy salad recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 (evenings are best), or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.