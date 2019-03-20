Over a Cup of Coffee: Jessica’s Cookies

This week's recipe for "Cowboy Cookies" was sent to me by our granddaughter, Jessica Prather, who lives in Vernal, Utah. She got it from her friend Lucia. Jessica says that her dad and brother, Jaycee, are "addicted" to the cookies. Please note that you need to use the exact amount of flour as called for in the recipe. Thanks, Jessica!

Who doesn't like Oreos? "Oreo Ice Cream Dessert," the other recipe in this week's column is from my files. It might be a great dessert for Easter.

Cowboy Cookies

• 1 cup butter

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 2 cups flour (* Be careful because this can make or break the recipe.)

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 cup coconut

• 2 cups oatmeal

• Chocolate chips/nuts, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cream butter and sugars. Add the eggs and vanilla. Add in dry ingredients. By hand, add coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate chips/nuts (optional). Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. (*Note: Jessica wrote that after experimenting she found that 10-12 minutes baking time is better.) Let cool and enjoy. (* Note: Use the exact amount of flour.)

Sent in by Jessica Prather, Vernal, Utah. Recipe from Lucia.

Oreo Ice Cream Dessert

• 1 pound package Oreo cookies

• Half gallon ice cream

• Medium to large container Cool Whip

• 1 Cup chopped pecans

Crush the Oreos. Mix the ice cream (your choice of flavor) with the Oreos. Stir in Cool Whip and pecans. Pack into an angel food pan or 9×13-inch glass dish. Wrap well and freeze. Enjoy!

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please send them to me at Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 824-8809. Think Easter. It will be here before we know it.