Over a Cup of Coffee: Great recipes for supper time

It's been as busy time around here lately, so I've been trying to fix supper recipes that aren't too time-consuming and that our granddaughter can warm up when she comes home from work. This column features two such recipes. I have made the Mexicali Casserole a lot. In fact, it will be tomorrow night's supper. If you like tamales, you will enjoy this dish.

I have seen several variations of recipes for pizza-like casseroles, minus the crust. We like Upside Down Pizza. I think you could use half hamburger and half ground sausage. Enjoy!

Mexicali Casserole

• 2 (14 1/2 –ounce) cans tamales

• 1 (20-ounce) can yellow hominy, drained

• 1 (4-5-ounce) can Vienna sauces, cut into thirds

• 1 (10 1/2-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

• 1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Remove the wrappers from the tamales in one can. Cut them into thirds. Combine on can of tamales, hominy, sausages and soup. Turn the mixture into a large casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Meanwhile, remove the wrappers from the tamales in the remaining can. Cut the tamales in half diagonally. Remove the casserole from the oven and garnish its top with the cut tamales. Sprinkle cheese on top. Return the dish to the oven to melt the cheese and heat the top tamales. Makes 6 servings.

Upside Down Pizza

• 1 1/2 pounds of hamburger, browned and drained

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 1 cup chopped green pepper

• 1 small garlic clove, chopped

• 1 small can mushrooms with juice

• 1 (15-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

• Oregano, to taste

• 8 ounces mozzarella cheese

Mix the hamburger, onion, green pepper, garlic, mushrooms, spaghetti sauce, and oregano together. Simmer for 10 minutes. Place in a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Cover the mixture with the cheese.

Topping:

In a small bowl, mix 1 cup milk and two eggs. Beat for about two minutes. Add one cup of flour and one teaspoon of salt. Beat until smooth. Pour over the cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees until brown and fluffy, about 30 minutes. Serve with a lettuce salad.

If you have a recipe to share with readers, please send it to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.