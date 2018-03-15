Over a Cup of Coffee: Festive desserts for Easter Sunday

The first of two recipes featured in this week's "Over a Cup of Coffee" call for a cake mix as the main ingredient. As I typed this column, I thought about how many of this type of cake mix-based recipes I use. I enjoy making them, because I'm always in a hurry, and the recipes are quick to make, yet delicious. Some of the recipes are now family favorites.

With Easter Sunday coming up in a couple of weeks (can you believe it?), this week's recipes may come in handy.

Pie or Cake?

1 white or yellow cake mix

2 cans (16 ounces) apple or cherry pie filling

1 cup butter or margarine, melted

Coconut

Cool Whip or vanilla ice cream

Put the cherry or apple pie mix in the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Pour the dry cake mix over the top. Melt the butter or margarine and pour over the top of the cake mix. Spread coconut over all. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Serve hot or cold with Cool Whip or ice cream.

French Cherry Pie

Crust:

3 egg whites

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon vinegar

1 cup chopped nuts

12 saltine crackers, crushed

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Beat egg whites until stiff. Add sugar and mix until dissolved. Add the 12 saltine crackers (crushed), vanilla, vinegar and chopped nuts. Spread in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool for 20 minutes.

Filling:

3 cups whipping cream or Cool Whip

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1 (31-ounce) can cherry pie filling

Whip cream, and add softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. Mix all together and spread over the crust. Top with cherry pie filling. Refrigerate about eight hours before serving. Yield: 12 servings

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626. There is still time to share Easter recipes.