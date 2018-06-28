Over a Cup of Coffee: Eight pounds of rice?

Boy, did I ever goof when I typed last week's recipe for "Kickin' Cajun Dirty Rice." Yesterday, when I went to City Market, my granddaughter, Megan, gleefully informed me that I had made an error in the ingredients for the featured recipe. It was actually Bev Miller who caught the mistake, and she and Megan enjoyed talking about it. Probably lots of other readers caught it, too, but obviously, I didn't, even though I checked over the ingredient list.

I hope nobody looked for a 5.7- to 8-pound box of dirty rice mix. It should, of course, have read: "5.7- to 8-ounce package" of dirty rice mix. I apologize for the error and hope it didn't cause an inconvenience for anyone.

So, here is the recipe one more time. One added note: This week I checked out the rice shelves at City Market but I wasn't able to find a dirty rice mix. I haven't taken the time to check anywhere else. I'm hoping to substitute another rice, but I haven't done that yet, either.

Kickin' Cajun Dirty Rice

1 pound ground beef

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 package (5.7 to 8 ounces) Cajun-style dirty rice mix

Water as needed

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

Brown ground beef with bell pepper in large nonstick skillet over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink, breaking it up in 3/4-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings. Stir in rice mix and water indicated on the rice package ingredients. Omit oil or margarine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook according to time indicated on the package directions or until the rice is tender. Then, stir in the tomatoes, and cook until heated through. Makes four servings.

Note: For the healthiest choice, rinse 75 to 85 percent lean ground beef with hot water after browning or use 95 percent lean ground beef.

Recipe courtesy of the Colorado Beef Council

These hot days my family is asking for cool dishes, such as pasta salad. Do you have recipes for cool dishes? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 after 4 p.m. or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.