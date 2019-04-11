Over a Cup of Coffee: Easter Bunny Cake

Some Easters I bake and decorate an Easter Bunny Cake. I usually use a 9×13-inch cake pan and then cut the cake to make the bunny's head and ears. It is assembled using icing. This column's Bunny Cake is made from layers. Also featured in the column are two recipes for frostings that might be used to ice the cake. All of the recipes come from my old cookbook that's missing its cover and other pages.

Easter Bunny Cake

Bake a white or yellow cake in layers. Cut one cooled layer in half to make 2 half circles. Put the halves together with white frosting or whipped cream. Stand upright on the cut edge. With a sharp knife, cut a notch in edge to indicate the rabbit's head. Save the cut-out piece for the tail. Secure with a toothpick.

Frost the rabbit with icing and cover generously with coconut. Cut ears from folded white paper; color the insides of the ears pink. Use pink candies for the eyes and nose. Make a nest around the bunny using paper grass. Add a few eggs.

White Mountain Frosting

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons water

¼ cup light corn syrup

2 egg whites (1/4 cup)

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix sugar, water, and corn syrup in a saucepan. Cover saucepan; bring to a rolling boil. Remove cover and cook to 242 degrees or until syrup spins a 6 to 8 –inch thread. Just before the syrup is ready, beat egg whites until stiff enough to hold a point. Pour hot syrup very slowly in a thin stream into the beaten egg whites. Continue beating until frosting holds peaks. Blend in vanilla. Makes frosting for two 8 or 9-inch layers or one 9×13-inch cake.

Creamy White Icing

½ cup shortening (part butter)

2 ½ tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

About 3 cups sifted confectioners' sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

Melt shortening in saucepan. Remove from heat. Blend in flour and salt. Slowly stir in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in sugar and vanilla. Stir until thick enough to spread. (You can set the pan in ice water while stirring to set the icing.)

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If you do, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.