Over a Cup of Coffee: Dirty rice and more

One of my favorite quick recipes is "Kickin' Cajun Dirty Rice." The recipe was featured in a little "Family Mealtimes!" handout, produced by the Colorado Beef Council. The dish is nutritious, as well as delicious. I've made it many times. The hardest part of making it is remembering to keep the dirty rice on hand.

Another beef recipe, included in "Watch Your Curves: Colorado Beef Recipes," produced by the Colorado Cowbells (now Colorado Cattlewomen) in 1973, is "Mushroom Meatloaf." The recipe is an interesting variation on traditional meatloaf.

Kickin' Cajun Dirty Rice

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

• 1 package (5.7 to 8 pounds) Cajun-style dirty rice

• Water, as needed

• 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

• Brown ground beef with bell pepper in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings.

• Stir in rice mix and water amount indicated on the package directions, omitting the oil or margarine; bring to a boil.

• Reduce the heat; cover and cook according to time indicated in package directions or until rice is tender.

• Stir in tomatoes. Cook until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Makes four servings.

* Note: For the healthiest choice, rinse ground beef (75- to 85-percent lean) with hot water after browning, or use 95 percent lean ground beef.

Mushroom Meatloaf

• 2 pounds ground beef

• 1/4 cup chopped onion

• 1/4 cup chopped celery

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1 can mushroom soup

• 3/4 cup oatmeal

• 1 egg

• 1 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine all ingredients except mushroom soup. Form into a loaf and bake 2 hours in a preheated 300-degree oven. The last half hour add 1 can mushroom soup and brown. Cost per serving is about 30 cents. Serves 8.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.