Over a Cup of Coffee: Desserts for Easter

It doesn't look much like Easter around here right now, but even if the ground isn't completely bare, the holiday will be here soon. This week's column features two recipes you might use with your dinner menu. I always include something strawberry for Easter Sunday dinner — it's spring-like and delicious, too.

This week's recipes are from one of my old cookbooks: "1000 Recipe Cook Book, Number 7," copyright 1951. You will be able to tell the recipes are old from the ingredients.

Easter Cake

• 2 cups sifted cake flour

• 1 teaspoon soda

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup shortening

• 1- 1/3 cups granulated sugar or 1 1/2 cups firmly-packed brown sugar

• 2 eggs, unbeaten

• 3 squares unsweetened chocolate, melted

• Milk — *see below for amount

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

*With butter, margarine, or lard, use 1 cup milk. With vegetable or any other shortening, use 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk.

Sift flour once, measure, add soda and salt, and sift together three times. Cream shortening. Add sugar gradually and cream together until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add chocolate and blend. Add flour, alternately with milk, a small amount at a time, beating after each addition until smooth. Add vanilla. Turn into two 9-inch layer pans, 1 1/2 inches deep, which have been lined on the bottom with paper, then greased. Bake in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes or until done.

— 1000 Recipe Cook Book

Strawberry Pie Supreme

• 1 package strawberry-flavored gelatin

• 2 cups hot water and strawberry juice

• 1 cup drained, sweetened, crushed strawberries

• Corn flakes pie shell *instructions below

Dissolve gelatin in hot water and fruit juice. Chill. When slightly thickened, place in a bowl of ice and water and beat with a rotary beater until fluffy and thick, like whipped cream. Fold in fruit. Turn into pie shell and chill until firm. Border with whipped cream and garnish with strawberries.

*Corn flakes pie shell

Combine 1 1/4 cups corn flakes, finely crushed, 2 to 4 tablespoons sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Add 1/3 cup melted butter or margarine and mix well. Press firmly into a 9-inch pie pan. Chill.

— 1000 Recipe Cook Book

Do you have recipes for Easter you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.