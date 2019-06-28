Over a Cup of Coffee: Darlene’s favorite coffee cake

As promised, this week’s column features my sister’s favorite coffee cake recipe, made with rhubarb. As a bonus, the column also includes her recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Refrigerator Jam, which is delicious. My sister, Darlene Blackford, lives at Rocky Ford.

Rhubarb Coffee Cake

• 1 ½ cups rhubarb, diced

• ½ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

• 1 ½ cups brown sugar

• ½ cup margarine

• 1 egg

• 2 cups four

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 cup sour cream

Topping:

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon margarine or butter, cut up

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• ½ cup nuts

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13-inch baking pan. Dice the rhubarb, chop the walnuts, and set aside. Cream together the brown sugar, margarine, and egg. Add the flour, baking soda, and sour cream. Add the rhubarb and nuts. (Note: Darlene has substituted fat free sour cream or plain, unflavored yogurt for the sour cream.) Turn the batter into the prepared pan. To make the topping, cut the margarine or butter into the cinnamon and sugar. Add the nuts. Sprinkle the topping over the cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Courtesy of Darlene Blackford.

Strawberry Rhubarb Refrigerator Jam

• 4 cups sliced rhubarb

• 4 cups sugar

• 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries or 4 cups fresh strawberries

• 6-ounce box strawberry gelatin

Combine the rhubarb and sugar. Bring to a low boil and cook slowly for 12 minutes. Stir the mixture while cooking. Add in the strawberries. Cook the mixture for three minutes. Stir in the strawberry gelatin. Cool and pour into containers and refrigerate. Courtesy Darlene Blackford.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.