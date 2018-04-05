Over a Cup of Coffee: Craig columnist shares recipes using rice

When I take the time to go through my recipe cards and other files, I'm often surprised to find recipes I haven't made in a long time. I just plain forget about them. That goes for the recipes I found this week. (They're also on the menu for this week.)

Both of this week's recipes use rice. I don't particularly like cooking with rice, mostly because when I use it with other ingredients, I can't seem to get the rice done. I have most often made the Spanish rice after I've cooked rice for something else and have leftovers.

Spanish rice

6 slices bacon, cut up

1/4 cup finely-chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

3 cups cooked rice (or 1 cup uncooked or 1 1/2 cups precooked)

2 cups cooked tomatoes

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet, fry the bacon until crisp. Remove from the skillet, and drain off most of the fat. Add the onion and green pepper to the remaining fat, and cook over medium heat until the onion is yellow. Add the bacon and remaining ingredients. Cook, uncovered, over low heat for about 15 minutes, until the flavors are blended and the mixture is hot.

Texas hash

3 large onions, sliced

1 large green pepper, minced

3 tablespoons fat

1 pound ground beef

2 cups cooked tomatoes

1/2 cup uncooked rice

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cook onion and green pepper in the fat until the onion turns yellow. Add meat and fry until the mixture falls apart. Stir in the rest of the ingredients. Pour into a greased 2-quart baking dish and cover. Bake 1 hour. Remove the cover the last 15 minutes. Serve hot.

If you have recipes to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.