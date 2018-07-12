Over a Cup of Coffee: Cool summer salads

As the heat continues, I'm still into cool recipes. This week's "Over a Cup of Coffee" features two salad recipes, both with gelatin in the ingredients. The "Cherry Cheese Salad" recipe came from my husband's mother, Alta Prather. She made it for special occasions, such as Christmas, but, of course, the salad is good anytime. I came across the recipe while I was checking out my salad file. I haven't made it in awhile.

I don't know where "Sunshine Salad" came from. I had copied the recipe on a piece of white paper. The lemon part of the recipe seems especially inviting these hot days.

Cherry Cheese Salad

1 small package orange gelatin

2 cups boiling water

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese

1/2 pound marshmallows

1/2 pint whipped cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 small can crushed pineapple

1 small package cherry gelatin

In the top of a double boiler, cook one package orange gelatin, two cups boiling water, cream cheese, and marshmallows. Cook until melted. Set aside until the mixture begins to set up. Then, add the whipped cream, pineapple and mayonnaise. Pour the mixture into an oblong casserole dish and allow to set in the refrigerator until hard. Prepare the package of cherry gelatin. Pour over the cooled mixture. Put it in the refrigerator to set.

Recipe from the files of Alta Prather, Craig

Sunshine Salad

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges

1 (3-ounce) package instant lemon pudding

1 cup quartered strawberries

1 cup sliced, ripe bananas

Drain pineapple and mandarin oranges. Reserve liquid. Use it in place of milk to prepare the pudding. In a bowl, combine all the fruit, except the bananas. Fold in the pudding. Chill at least 2 hours. Add the bananas just before serving (to prevent them from turning brown and mushy.)

Note: I found Zatarain's Dirty Rice mix at City Market this week. It is in an 8-ounce box.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.