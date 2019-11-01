Over a Cup of Coffee: Cooking with pumpkin

I’m excited because our son Jody and family are coming for Thanksgiving. That means we’ll get to see our almost-a-year-old great granddaughter Luna, too! So I have already been planning the menu. I came upon a recipe for a double-layer pumpkin pie that I haven’t made in awhile. Staff writer Gwen Alexander featured it in a Craig Daily Press some years back. It’s yummy.

Also featured in the column is a recipe for a pumpkin cake. There are several versions of this recipe, but they’re all good and, best of all, easy to make.

Sensational Double Layer Pumpkin Pie

• 4 ounces Philly cream cheese, softened

• 1 tablespoon milk or half-and-half

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 ½ cups thawed Cool Whip whipped topping

• 1 Keebler Ready-Crust graham cracker pie crust (6 ounces)

• 1 cup cold milk or half-and-half

• 2 packages (4-serving size) gelatin vanilla instant pudding and pie filling

• 1 can pumpkin

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon ground ginger

• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Mix cream cheese, 1 tablespoon milk, and sugar in a large bowl with a wire whisk until smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spread on the bottom of the crust. Pour 1 cup of milk into a bowl. Add the pudding mixes. Beat with a wire whisk 1 minute. Mixture will be thick. Stir in the pumpkin and spices with the whisk until well-mixed. Spread over the cream cheese. Refrigerate 4 hours or until set. Garnish with additional whipped topping as desired. Store leftover pie in the refrigerator. Makes 8 servings.

This recipe originally came from Kraft General Foods.

Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake

• 1 large can pumpkin

• 1 can evaporated milk

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 3 eggs

• 1 teaspoon allspice

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon ginger

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 box yellow cake mix

• 2 sticks melted margarine

• 1 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the pumpkin, milk, sugar, vanilla, eggs, spices, and salt together. Pour into a 9×13-inch cake pan. Sprinkle the dry cake mix on top. Do not stir in. Pour the melted margarine over the top. Sprinkle chopped nuts over everything. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 minutes. Serves 12 or more.

It really isn’t that long until Thanksgiving. Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.