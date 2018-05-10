Over a Cup of Coffee: Cooking with cottage cheese

When my siblings and I were growing up on the ranch, we learned to eat everything. Our family members worked hard, and we got hungry. Mom cooked everything from scratch — no frozen pizza (unless Mom made and froze it) or other already-cooked foods. I grew up not liking three foods: raisins, mincemeat and cottage cheese. That doesn't mean I won't eat them; I just prefer not to. Of course, some recipes have raisins and cottage cheese in the ingredients. For example, there are raisins in some cinnamon rolls and cottage cheese in lasagna.

This past week I found several recipes that have cottage cheese in them. The recipes in this column came from "The 1000 Recipe Cook Book," published by Dell Publishing in 1949.

Savory Cottage Cheese Cream Pie

• 1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

• 2 cups creamed cottage cheese

• 3/4 cup sour cream

• 2 cups mashed potatoes, hot

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons finely-chopped onion

• 3 tablespoons chopped pimiento

• 2 eggs, well-beaten

• 1 1/2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cottage cheese and sour cream. Beat in mashed potatoes, blending thoroughly. Add salt, onion and pimiento; mix well. Fold in beaten eggs. Turn into the unbaked pie shell. Dot with butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/4 hours or until brown. Serve hot or cold as a main dish with a green salad.

Macaroni and Cottage Cheese Casserole

• 1 cup uncooked macaroni

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons minced onion

• 3 tablespoons flour

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 1/4 cups creamed cottage cheese

• 3 peeled, sliced tomatoes

• 1/4 cup crushed cornflakes or bread crumbs

• 1 tablespoon melted butter

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook macaroni in salted, boiling water until tender. Drain and rinse in warm water. Melt butter in top of a double boiler or saucepan. Add onion, and cook until tender. Remove from heat. Stir in flour, salt and mustard. Add Worcestershire sauce. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly. Return to heat. Cook over low heat or boiling water, stirring constantly, until thickened. Combine with the cottage cheese, which has been seasoned with 1 teaspoon onion juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and a dash of pepper. Add macaroni, and mix thoroughly. Pour into a greased 1 1/2-quart casserole, alternating layers of macaroni mixture and tomatoes. Tomatoes should be the final layer. Combine cornflakes or bread crumbs and butter. Sprinkle on top, and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Do you have recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.