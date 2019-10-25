Over a Cup of Coffee: Cookies for Halloween

You might use this week’s recipes to make a treat for a Halloween party or as a treat for your family. The recipes are from “A Book of Favorite Recipes,” a fundraising cookbook compiled by Craig 1st and 2nd Wards Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1968 to 1976). It is one of the cookbooks given to me by Audrey Danner. Thanks again, Audrey.

Pumpkin Cookies

• ½ cup shortening

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 cup pumpkin (fresh)

• ½ cup nuts (optional)

• 1 cup raisins

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 cup chocolate chips

• 2 ½ cups flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon soda

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

Mix ingredients. Drop by teaspoonfuls on a greased pan. Bake for 10 minutes at 375 degrees.

Note: You can use applesauce instead of pumpkin. Add ½ to ¾ cup more flour and bake for 7 minutes instead of 10 minutes.

Contributed by Ellen Eaton

Sandies

• 1 cup margarine

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 2 teaspoons water

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• 2 cups flour

• 1 cup chopped pecans

Cream butter and sugar; add water and vanilla and mix well. Add flour and nuts. Chill 3 to 4 hours.

Shape into balls or fingers. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet in a 325 degree oven about 20 minutes. Cool slightly. Roll in powdered sugar. Makes 3 dozen.

Contributed by Dorcas Albaugh

Note: Sandies are a favorite at our house. I can hardly wait to try this recipe.

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.