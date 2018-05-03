Over a Cup of Coffee: Columnist offers tasty breakfast fare

Our daughter-in-law Brandi loves to cook. On a recent visit to Craig from her home in Alaska, she spoiled us with her delicious dishes, especially those for breakfast. Her crepes, filled with a cream cheese mixture and strawberries, were as pretty to look at as to eat. Her French toast was dipped in an egg-milk mixture with vanilla and sugar. I wish I had asked her for the recipes, but they will come later.

When our grandchildren or other family members are here to help feed the cattle in the morning, we enjoy a breakfast together afterward. Since I help with outdoor chores and usually have to leave to meet appointments right after breakfast, I don't have much time to cook. So, I'm ashamed to admit that we often warm up frozen waffles, sometimes topping them off with eggs. Our granddaughter, Megan, brought her waffle iron to the house, and she promises to make waffles from scratch one day soon.

This week's column features a waffle recipe and a recipe for French toast (it's the recipe I use when I make French toast).

Waffles

• 3 eggs

• 1 1/2 cups buttermilk or soured milk

Recommended Stories For You

• 1 teaspoon soda

• 1 3/4 cups flour

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup soft shortening

Heat the waffle iron while making the batter. Test by sprinkling the grids with drops of water. If the water "skitters around" before evaporating, the iron is just right. Beat eggs well. Beat in the remaining ingredients with a rotary beater until smooth. This is a thin batter. Pour the batter from a cup or pitcher

onto the center of the hot waffle iron, but if the batter thickens on standing, spread it to cover the surface. Do not keep the waffle iron open longer than necessary. Bake until steaming stops. Carefully lift the waffle with a fork. Serve hot with butter and syrup. This recipe makes about 8 waffles.

Note: To make blueberry waffles, sprinkle two tablespoons of fresh blueberries or well-drained canned blueberries over the batter as soon as it is poured on the iron.

French toast

• 6 slices stale bread

• 2 beaten eggs

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup milk

Mix the eggs, salt and milk. Dip slices of bread into the mixture. Brown both sides of bread in butter on a hot griddle (or skillet). Serve hot with syrup or jelly or sprinkle with powdered sugar.

If you have recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.