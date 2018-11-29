Over a Cup of Coffee: Christmas cookies

It's time to bake cookies and make candy. This week's column features three of my favorite cookie recipes. I've used them over and over, but sometimes, I have to add a little more flour to the dough. I think it may have to do with the weather conditions.

Peanut Butter Cookies

• 1/2 cup shortening or butter (or some of each)

• 1/2 cup peanut butter

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

Recommended Stories For You

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cream together the shortening and peanut butter. Add the sugars, egg, and vanilla. Sift dry ingredients together and add to mixture. Form dough into small balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press with a fork that has been dipped into flour to flatten, leaving a crisscross pattern. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 375 degrees. Makes about 100 1 1/2-inch cookies.

Sometimes, I add a few chocolate chips to the dough.

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Cookies

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 1 cup salad oil

• 1 cup butter or margarine, softened

• 2 eggs

• 4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon cream of tartar

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cream together the sugars, salad oil, and margarine or butter. Add the eggs and beat until fluffy. Sift dry ingredients together and add gradually to the above mixture. Add vanilla. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Yields about 4 dozen cookies. Note: add a little flour if necessary.

Swedish Butter Cookies

• 2 cups butter, softened

• 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

• 2 whole eggs

• 1 egg yolk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 4 to 5 cups all-purpose flour

This recipe is best when put through a cookie press. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat eggs and egg yolk and add to the creamed mixture. Beat well. Add vanilla. Sift dry ingredients together and add to creamed mixture gradually. Mix well after each addition. (The amount of flour will depend on the size of the eggs.) Bake cookies at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes, until the edges are barely brown.

Do you have cookie or candy recipes you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.