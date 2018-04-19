Over a Cup of Coffee: Casseroles as good as leftovers

Lately, we've had family members in and out of the house, and, as always, if they're hungry and it isn't mealtime, they're welcome to raid the refrigerator. To make sandwich-making more inviting, I try to make sure there are leftovers, such as meat loaf and ham on hand, but even more popular are leftover casseroles that can be warmed up in the microwave.

I'm always on the lookout for new casserole recipes that can be made from ingredients I have on hand. Included in this column are two casserole recipes you might enjoy.

Hamburger and Corn Casserole

3 ounces medium noodles

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup

1 can whole kernel corn

1 cup dairy sour cream

1/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons chopped pimento

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

1 cup soft bread crumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cook the noodles according to the directions on the package. Drain noodles. In a large skillet, cook the beef and onion until the meat is browned and the onion is tender. Drain the fat. Stir in the soup, drained corn, sour cream, milk, pimento, salt and pepper. Mix well. Stir in the cooked noodles. Turn the mixture into a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Toss the bread crumbs with the melted butter and sprinkle it on top of the casserole. Bake uncovered in a 350-degree oven for about 50 minutes or until heated through. Makes 4 or 5 servings.

Corned Beef Casserole

1 can corned beef

1 (8-ounce) package of medium noodles, cooked

1 cup grated cheese

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup milk

3/4 cup buttered bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook noodles according to the directions on the package. Drain. Place corned beef in a baking dish. Mix cooked noodles, cheese, soup, onions and milk together. Pour over the corned beef. Top with the bread crumbs. Bake in the 350-degree oven for 45 minutes.

Do you have recipes that to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.