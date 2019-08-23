Over a Cup of Coffee: Burritos and enchiladas

A couple of weeks ago I made burritos with ground beef and refried beans, similar to the first of this week’s recipes. We hadn’t had burritos for a while so they tasted good. This week’s column features two recipes — one for burritos and the other for enchiladas.

Smothered Burritos

• 1 pound ground beef

• Chopped onions, to taste

• 1 can refried beans

• 1 can chili or pinto beans

• Salt and pepper

• Garlic powder

• Chili powder

• 1 can Stokes green chili sauce with pork or chicken

• Burrito shells (tortillas)

• Cheese

Brown the ground beef and onions. Add beans to the meat mixture. Stir together well and add salt, pepper, garlic powder, and chili powder to taste. Heat mixture thoroughly; spoon out mixture onto burrito shells (tortillas). Roll up and place on a cookie sheet. Spread the can of green chili sauce on top of the burritos. Sprinkle with cheese and heat through.

Beef Enchiladas

• 2 pounds ground beef

• 1 chopped onion

• 1 can chili beans (or pinto or black beans)

• 1 package cream cheese

• 1 can green chili enchilada sauce

• Soft tortilla shells (burrito size)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Brown beef and onion; drain grease. Add beans and cheese. Wrap beef mixture in the shells and lay them in a 9×13-inch pan, as you would burritos. Pour the green chili sauce over the shells and bake in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes.

I like Mexican recipes because the ingredients can be varied as desired, and you can make them mild or hot — whatever you like.