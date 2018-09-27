Over a Cup of Coffee: Apples, apples, apples!

As I wrote in this column last week, we picked about a bushel and a half of apples from our trees up in the front yard. That means there are lots of apples to peel, core, and slice — and not a lot of time to do it. When I do get the time to do it, we enjoy apple pie and apple cherry pie ( cherries from another of our trees), and also cooked apples with sugar and cinnamon.

My sister Charlotte Allum, of Fort Collins, has been working up apples from the Morapos ranch. She freezes apple crisp and apple pies. Charlotte also cooks up apples and freezes them in small bags. Then, when her family members want apples, they can just go to the freezer.

Our brother, Duane Osborn, has also been baking and freezing apple pies, and his next project is to bake some apple strudel. Apples, apples apples!

This week's column features two recipes that I found in my files. I haven't tried them yet. I hope you enjoy them.

German Apple Cake

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups sifted flour

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup shortening

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/2 cup nuts

• 2 cups sugar

• 4 cups thinly-sliced apples

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl. The batter will be stiff. Put the batter in a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes. Frost the cake with a cream cheese icing or serve with whipped topping, cream, or ice cream.

Yam and Apple Casserole

• 3 pounds of yams or canned yams

• 1 stick of butter

• 2 pounds of apples, cubed

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

• Juice and the rind of 1 lemon

• 1 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cook the fresh yams in boiling water, drain, and mash the yams (or use canned yams, mashed). Grease a casserole dish. Mix the ingredients and put the mixture in the casserole. Top with nuts. Bake, covered, in a 325-oven for 45 minutes. Add raisins, if desired.

If you have apple recipes you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig, CO 81626.