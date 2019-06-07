Over a Cup of Coffee: A tasty recipe for barbecue ribs

According to our thermometer it was 77 degrees today so it won’t be long until we will all be using our grills. Probably most of you have been already. This week’s recipe for “Country Style Barbecue Ribs” comes from my cookbook without a cover. The recipe is credited to Mrs. Dennis Sutter.

Country Style Barbecue Ribs

Sauce:

• ½ cup catsup

• ¾ cup bottled barbecue sauce

• ¼ cup cider vinegar

• ½ cup pineapple juice

• ½ cup chopped onion

• 1 fresh clove garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon pepper

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1/8 teaspoon hot sauce

• 1 ½ cups brown sugar, packed

Combine catsup, barbecue sauce, vinegar, pineapple juice, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and brown sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 ½ hours, covered.

Meat:

• 12 lean, meaty country-style pork ribs

• ½ cup butter

• Paprika

• 1 (9×12-inch) disposable pan

Heat charcoal grill to medium high. Rub the ribs with butter or margarine and sprinkle with paprika. Place on the heated grill and brown on all sides. Place ribs in disposable pan. Turn heat on grill to low. Cover the ribs with the barbecue sauce and put the pan on the grill. Continue simmering the ribs on the charcoal grill until tender, approximately 1 ½ hours. If the grill has a cover, close it; if not, cover the pan with foil so the ribs won’t get dry. When done, remove ribs to a platter. If desired, pass remaining sauce in a side dish for those wishing more sauce for the ribs. Serves 6.

Our granddaughter Megan Prather, of Alaska, called me with a tip for making a cool treat for a summer snack or lunch. It would also go well with barbecue ribs.

To make cucumber sandwiches you will need one cucumber or more, some lunch meat, and cheese. First, slice the cucumber, probably fairly thin. To make each “sandwich, place a slice of cucumber on a plate. Add some lunchmeat and cheese and put another slice of cucumber on top. Eat it like that or dip it in ranch dressing or another dressing of your choice. What a cool idea! Thanks, Megan!

If you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, please send it to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809.