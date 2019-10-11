Over a Cup of Coffee: A fancy salad — or dessert

A couple of days ago I took my metal recipe file of recipe cards down from the top cupboard by the stove. It is filled with recipes that I have collected since before I was married. I don’t remember where I got some of them. I thought maybe I’d find a recipe that I’d like to try again, and what I found, among others, are two salad recipes. The first one is rather elegant and might be used as a dessert. With the holidays coming up, it might be a nice addition to the menu. The other is an old favorite.

Raspberry Fluff

• 1 can evaporated milk

• 16 single graham crackers, crushed

• 3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

• 1 package raspberry gelatin

• 1 cup sugar

• ½ cup boiling water

• 1 package frozen raspberries, partially frozen

• ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

• Whipped cream for garnish (optional)

Pour the evaporated milk into a bowl. Freeze until ice crystals around the edge. Combine graham cracker crumbs and butter. Mix well. Press the crumbs into the bottom of a greased shallow baking dish (11×7 inches). Bake at 375 degrees for about five minutes or until light brown. Refrigerate until chilled. Mix together the gelatin and sugar. Add the water. Stir until the gelatin and sugar are dissolved. Add the raspberries and their liquid. Stir until the raspberries are well-distributed and until the mixture starts to thicken. Let the raspberry mixture stand at room temperature while you beat the evaporated milk. Beat milk at high speed with an electric mixer or by hand until stiff peaks form. Add the raspberry mixture. Beat at low speed until thoroughly mixed. Spoon the mixture over the crumbs. Sprinkle with nuts. Refrigerate until firm. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

3 Bean Salad

• 1 can cut green beans

• 1 can red kidney beans

• 1 can yellow wax beans

• 1 small green pepper, finely chopped

• 1 small onion, finely chopped

• ¾ cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

• ½ cup each vinegar and salad oil

Drain liquid from the beans and place in a glass bowl. Mix in the green pepper and onion. In another bowl, combine the sugar, salt, pepper, vinegar, and oil. Pour over the bean mixture and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Letting the salad marinate at least a day or two improves the flavor.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.